Major currencies are keeping quieter in narrow ranges so far today and that is not likely to change too much in the session ahead. It's all about the US CPI data later today and that will make for a slower paced one in Europe coming up.

The dollar is still keeping relatively steady with EUR/USD still not able to hold a major breakout above the 1.1000 mark while USD/JPY is nudging back above 135.00 on the week after last week's decline. Elsewhere, US futures are also not hinting at much on the day while Treasury yields are keeping a bounce after the retreat in the past week.

Of note, 10-year Treasury yields is holding the line once again around the 3.30% mark and has reversed higher to 3.51% currently.

It's over to the next big data test to see how markets will line up Fed expectations after.

0600 GMT - Germany April final CPI figures

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 5 May

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.