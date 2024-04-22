Markets are in a calmer mood, with major currencies not doing too much so far today. Risk is looking on the up, hoping for a bounce back after stuttering towards the end of last week. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3%, while the likes of gold and oil are both down.

There aren't any key releases in Europe to really shake things up. As such, trading sentiment will depend mostly on the overall market mood for the most part. Coming up later this week, there will be more to work with. But for now, headlines will be few and far between to start the week.

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 19 April

1000 GMT - UK April CBI trends total orders

