This from the Wall Street Journal (gated) on the ongoing meltdown in Chinese property markets and what developers are doing to stay liquid:

A major Chinese developer on Tuesday disposed of the tallest rental apartment tower in downtown Los Angeles at a steep loss

The U.S. subsidiary of China’s Greenland Holding Group sold the 59-story apartment skyscraper for $504 million

sales amount was a record for a single rental property in Los Angeles, but it was still far less than Greenland had initially hoped to get for the building. Eighteen months ago, the asking price for the building was $695 million, which even at that price was less than what Greenland had paid in development costs, according to Northland.

