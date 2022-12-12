The major US stock indices are opening with marginally positive gains. The Dow Industrial Average is leading the way. The NASDAQ index is up less than +0.1%

a snapshot of the market currently shows:

In the US debt market, yields are lower:

  • 2 year 4.33% unchanged
  • 10 year 3.524%, -4.2 bps
  • 30 year 3.498%, -5.2 bps