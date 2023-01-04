It was all about the flows yesterday and the mood today is much calmer, though it is still early. We'll have to see what the market appetite is like once Europe comes in but for now, there is just some bit part retracement to the dollar gains to start the new year with equities continuing to keep rather tentative.

There was a late drop in US stocks, which is perhaps a little worrying, but the S&P 500 is continuing to keep above key support for the time being:

In FX, the aussie is a modest gainer with AUD/USD up 1.0% to 0.6800 with the push helped out by the news here. Besides that, there is just some light movement elsewhere as we look to get settled into the new year.

Looking ahead to Europe, there will be some decent data releases to fill the hours but none of which that should really be too impactful. But after Germany's softer inflation data yesterday, we'll see if France will deliver the same alongside PMI data later in the day.

0700 GMT - Germany November import price index

0730 GMT - Switzerland December CPI figures

0745 GMT - France December preliminary CPI figures

0815 GMT - Spain December services, composite PMI

0845 GMT - Italy December services, composite PMI

0850 GMT - France December final services, composite PMI

0855 GMT - Germany December final services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone December final services, composite PMI

0930 GMT - UK November mortgage approvals, credit data

1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 30 December

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.