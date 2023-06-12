Major currencies aren't doing a whole lot on the day and it is likely to stay that way until we get to US trading at least. The dollar was a little pressured towards the end of last week but it hasn't really broken down just yet - at least from a technical perspective.

USD/JPY continues to hang in between 139 and 140 while EUR/USD failed to reclaim the 1.08 handle, so the dollar isn't out of it for now. Elsewhere, USD/CAD is barely sticking around key trendline support at 1.3335 while AUD/USD is contesting a break of its 100-day moving average of 0.6736 currently. Those are two of the more interesting dollar charts at the moment.

US futures are keeping steadier but there might be very little conviction in the sessions ahead, all before we get to the US CPI data tomorrow at the very minimum. That will be the first major hurdle for markets in what should be an action-packed week, just not today perhaps.

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 9 June

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.