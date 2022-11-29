China is the main story to focus on so far this week and that has seen the risk mood be the key driver dictating trading sentiment in markets. All of that will continue with the Covid control press conference coming up later at 0700 GMT.

The dollar is on the softer side after a solid showing in US trading yesterday but I can't help but feel month-end flows are also in the works, making it tough to really read into push and pull over the past few sessions. There will be a host of economic releases coming up in Europe to add to the mix, with German inflation one to watch for the euro.

0800 GMT - Spain November preliminary CPI figures

0800 GMT - Switzerland Q3 GDP figures

0930 GMT - UK October mortgage approvals, credit data

1000 GMT - Eurozone November final consumer confidence

1000 GMT - Eurozone November economic, industrial, services confidence

1300 GMT - Germany November preliminary CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

