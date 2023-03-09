That will make for quieter trading in the session ahead, especially since markets are honing their focus on the US jobs report tomorrow.

The dollar is mildly lower as major currencies are still stuck in narrow ranges for the most part. USD/JPY is down 0.4% to 136.80, keeping below its 200-day moving average at 137.44 currently. The yen is also helped out by earlier news that Japan's largest union has struck an early deal with workers for big wage hikes. I detail more on that here.

Well, with no significant economic releases coming up in European morning trade, I wouldn't expect markets to find any firm direction. We may end up with a sideways and choppy session/day if anything else.

1230 GMT - US February Challenger job cuts, layoffs

