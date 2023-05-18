That will make things simpler as markets will keep the focus on the overall risk mood and technicals instead. But considering it being a holiday in some places in Europe as well, we might be in for a quieter session.

The dollar is continuing to keep more resilient, despite a push higher in equities yesterday. Tech stocks in particular are looking to break out in a significant way with the Nasdaq rising to its highest since August last year.

Going back to the dollar, EUR/USD is coming close to a test of its 100-day moving average near 1.0800 while USD/JPY is running close towards a test of the key resistance region just below 138.00 for now.

There will be some BOE speak on the agenda though, so there is that to be wary of but I don't expect Bailey & co. to say anything we don't already know at this point.

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.