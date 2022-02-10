The market mood is tentative and you can sort of sense that the tension is palpable so far on the day.

Everyone is waiting on the US consumer inflation report at 1330 GMT before making their next move. Hence, European trading today may feature a bit more of a quiet and subdued session.

The fact that there will be no major data releases will just add to the likely snoozefest.

BOE governor, Andrew Bailey, is due to deliver a speech at 0900 GMT though. He will be speaking at TheCityUK annual dinner with the text to be published via the BOE website.

Besides that, the European Commission will release its latest economic forecasts at 1000 GMT. Those will be the only things of note for the session ahead.

In case you need some previews to the US consumer inflation report, you can check them out here.