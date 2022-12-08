No data. No football. That makes for quite a dull day, all things considered. Add to the fact that markets are continuing to stay more tense before next week's big showdown, and it is a tough one to really draw on any firm narratives heading into year-end.

The dollar is little changed on the day with major currencies not doing a whole lot. Here's a snapshot of things as we look towards European morning trade:

This comes as equities continue to stay more tepid and tentative on the day, with S&P 500 futures pretty much flat at the moment. Treasury yields are seeing a bit of a bounce after yesterday's retreat though, as noted here. That will make for a bit of a tricky look before the end of the week, especially with US PPI data coming up tomorrow.

As for today, market players will be left to their own devices again with there being no notable data releases in Europe. ECB president Lagarde is scheduled to speak at 1200 GMT though, but she will just be delivering a welcome address (15 minutes) at the 6th ESRB annual conference here.

