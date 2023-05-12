Below are the major releases for next week, organized by day, including expectations and previous release values:
Monday, May 15
- 8:30am: USD - Empire State Manufacturing Index
- Expectation: -1.9
- Previous: 10.8
Tuesday, May 16
- 2:00am: GBP - Claimant Count Change
- Expectation: 31.2K
- Previous: 28.2K
- 8:30am: CAD - CPI m/m
- Previous: 0.5%
- 8:30am: CAD - Median CPI y/y
- Previous: 4.6%
- 8:30am: CAD - Trimmed CPI y/y
- Previous: 4.4%
- 8:30am: USD - Core Retail Sales m/m
- Expectation: 0.3%
- Previous: -0.8%
- 8:30am: USD - Retail Sales m/m
- Expectation: 0.7%
- Previous: -1.0%
- 9:30pm: AUD - Wage Price Index q/q
- Expectation: 0.9%
- Previous: 0.8%
Wednesday, May 17
- 5:50am: GBP - BOE Gov Bailey Speaks
- 9:30pm: AUD - Employment Change
- Expectation: 25.0K
- Previous: 53.0K
- 9:30pm: AUD - Unemployment Rate
- Expectation: 3.5%
- Previous: 3.5%
Thursday, May 18
- 8:30am: USD - Unemployment Claims
- Expectation: 260K
- Previous: 264K
- 11:00am: CAD - BOC Gov Macklem Speaks
Friday, May 19
- 11:00am: USD - Fed Chair Powell Speaks