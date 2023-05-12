Below are the major releases for next week, organized by day, including expectations and previous release values:

Monday, May 15

  • 8:30am: USD - Empire State Manufacturing Index
    • Expectation: -1.9
    • Previous: 10.8

Tuesday, May 16

  • 2:00am: GBP - Claimant Count Change
    • Expectation: 31.2K
    • Previous: 28.2K
  • 8:30am: CAD - CPI m/m
    • Previous: 0.5%
  • 8:30am: CAD - Median CPI y/y
    • Previous: 4.6%
  • 8:30am: CAD - Trimmed CPI y/y
    • Previous: 4.4%
  • 8:30am: USD - Core Retail Sales m/m
    • Expectation: 0.3%
    • Previous: -0.8%
  • 8:30am: USD - Retail Sales m/m
    • Expectation: 0.7%
    • Previous: -1.0%
  • 9:30pm: AUD - Wage Price Index q/q
    • Expectation: 0.9%
    • Previous: 0.8%

Wednesday, May 17

  • 5:50am: GBP - BOE Gov Bailey Speaks
  • 9:30pm: AUD - Employment Change
    • Expectation: 25.0K
    • Previous: 53.0K
  • 9:30pm: AUD - Unemployment Rate
    • Expectation: 3.5%
    • Previous: 3.5%

Thursday, May 18

  • 8:30am: USD - Unemployment Claims
    • Expectation: 260K
    • Previous: 264K
  • 11:00am: CAD - BOC Gov Macklem Speaks

Friday, May 19

  • 11:00am: USD - Fed Chair Powell Speaks