Below are the major releases for next week, organized by day, including expectations and previous release values:

Monday, May 15

8:30am: USD - Empire State Manufacturing Index Expectation: -1.9 Previous: 10.8



Tuesday, May 16

2:00am: GBP - Claimant Count Change Expectation: 31.2K Previous: 28.2K

8:30am: CAD - CPI m/m Previous: 0.5%

8:30am: CAD - Median CPI y/y Previous: 4.6%

8:30am: CAD - Trimmed CPI y/y Previous: 4.4%

8:30am: USD - Core Retail Sales m/m Expectation: 0.3% Previous: -0.8%

8:30am: USD - Retail Sales m/m Expectation: 0.7% Previous: -1.0%

9:30pm: AUD - Wage Price Index q/q Expectation: 0.9% Previous: 0.8%



Wednesday, May 17

5:50am: GBP - BOE Gov Bailey Speaks

9:30pm: AUD - Employment Change Expectation: 25.0K Previous: 53.0K

9:30pm: AUD - Unemployment Rate Expectation: 3.5% Previous: 3.5%



Thursday, May 18

8:30am: USD - Unemployment Claims Expectation: 260K Previous: 264K

11:00am: CAD - BOC Gov Macklem Speaks

Friday, May 19