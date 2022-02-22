A snapshot of the market before and after the Biden speech shows:

  • Dow industrial average moved from -674.33 points to -518.58 points
  • S&P index moved from -74.06 points to -49.64 points
  • NASDAQ index moved from -260.69 points to -171.16 points
  • Russell 2000 move from -33.71 points to -24.96 points

In the precious metals

  • Gold move from $1903.87 to $1900.89
  • Silver move from $24.02 to $24.21

Oil and bitcoin

  • crude oil moved from $91.91 to $91.20
  • bitcoin move from $37,740.02 to $38,118

In the US debt market

  • two year yield moved from 1.533% to 1.545%
  • 10 year yield moved from 1.930% to 1.942%

In the forex,

USDJPY
EURUSD