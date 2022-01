Washington Post:

A federal judge on Thursday invalidated the largest offshore oil and gas lease sale in the nation’s history, ruling that the Biden administration violated federal law by relying on a seriously flawed analysis of the climate change impact of drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.

The decision impacts 1.7 million acres of oil and gas leases.

--

The above is the bottom line but there are nuances to this story if you want to check it out.

