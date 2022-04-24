2350 GMT will bring the Corporate Service Price Index (CSPI) from the Bank of Japan
- measures the prices of services traded among companies
- expected 0.6%, prior 1.1% y/y
There is more from Japan later in their day. Note, that Australia and New Zealand markets are closed today.
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
The times in the left-most column are GMT.
The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.
The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.