2350 GMT will bring the Corporate Service Price Index (CSPI) from the Bank of Japan

measures the prices of services traded among companies

expected 0.6%, prior 1.1% y/y

There is more from Japan later in their day. Note, that Australia and New Zealand markets are closed today.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.