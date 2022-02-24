The major US indices reversed their sharp declines on the back of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and are all closing higher. The huge reversal snapped losing streaks for the major indices. Some day fact include:

NASDAQ rates day -3.45% decline, and close higher for the first time in six trading days

Dow industrial average erased day -859.12 point decline and also close higher for the first time in six trading days

S&P index traded down -2.63% before snapping back and closing up 1.50%. It snapped a four-day losing streak

Russell 2000 index also erased sharp declines

A look at the final numbers shows:

Dow industrial average rose 92.07 points or 0.28% at 33223.85

S&P index rose 63.2 points or 1.5% at 4288.69

NASDAQ index rose 436.11 points or 3.35% at 13473.60

Russell 2000 rose 51.26 points or 2.64% at 1995.35.

The rebound today was impressive. Traders will be looking for a continuation tomorrow.