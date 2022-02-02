ADP nonfarm payroll falls by -301K in January

ADP nonfarm payroll estimate for January 2022 came in at -301K versus estimate of 200K.

The fall was the largest since April 2020.

The decrease was the first since December 2020.

The December was revised to 776K. That is down -31K from 807K

Goods down -27K

Services down -274K

The nonfarm payroll estimate for Friday is for +150K

small firms saw a -144K decline

medium firms (50 -499 employees) fell -59K

large firms saw a 98K decline

leisure and hospitality fell 154K

transportation and utilities fell minus 62K

Manufacturing -21K

education and health services -15 K

construction -10 K

The decline is a surprise versus the expectations. However there has been a lot of chatter even from Fed officials at the employment report this month would be weaker than expectations due to omicron. That seems to be playing out.

Dow Jones is still up 44 points, while the NASDAQ leads the way with a 216 point gain. The S&P is currently up 32 points.

Crude oil is trading at seven near highs after OPEC kept the production increases at 400K starting March. Crude oil is trading at $89.34 up $1.15 or 1.3%.