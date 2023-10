Yesterday's strong JOLTS report has put the US jobs market back in the spotlight and that will continue through Friday with non-farm payrolls. First though, we get the private reading from ADP, with the consensus at 153K new jobs, down from 177K in August.

US ADP

Treasury yields are down 1-5 bps across the curve today in a welcome sign of relief but a strong reading will turn that around in a hurry. Later today we get factory orders and the ISM services survey, which will also be market movers.