ADP employment

Prior was +177K (revised to +180K)

Details:

small (less than 50 employees) +95K vs +18K prior

medium firms (500 – 499) +72K vs +79K prior

large (greater than 499 employees) -83K vs +83K prior

Changes in pay:

Job stayers 5.9% vs 5.9% prior

Job changers 9.0% vs 9.5% prior

This was the worst reading since January 2022. It's putting downward pressure on yields and the US dollar.