The major US stock indices are tilting a little more to the upside with the NASDAQ up about 51 points in the Dow up about 40 points the S&P is up around 10 points after the weaker than expected ADP report.

In the US debt market, the yields are not all that changed with the 2 year at 4.479% and the 10 year at 3.731%. Those are not far from the levels earlier in the NY session.

The market is not getting all that excited on the back of the ADP number which seems to have lost a lot of its impact.