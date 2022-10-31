US stocks are set to open lower after the strong week last week when a number of the major mega cap companies announced their earnings. The Dow industrial average is higher this month and is close to the 14.41% gain from January 1976.

What is on tap for this week?

Tuesday

Pfizer

Clorox

Airbnb

AMD

Wednesday

Qualcomm

Roku

CVS

Paramount

eBay

Thursday

Marriott

PayPal

Doordash

Peloton

Starbucks

Friday

Hershey's

AMC

DraftKings

On Saturday, Berkshire Hathaway will have their traditional Saturday earnings release.

Needless to say, the earnings calendar is not one that will likely move the markets like last week's releases. So the market…



As a result they markets can focus more on the central bank rate decision is including the reserve Bank of Australia (Tuesday morning and Australia), the Fed on Wednesday and the BOE on Thursday (See video from this weekend "Three down. Three to go."..