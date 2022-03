European equities gained 5-7% yesterday in a snap-back rally.

Unfortunately, that rally today gave way to a new round of selling.

German DAX -3.0%

UK FTSE-1.5%

French CAC -3.0%

Italy MIB -4.1%

Spain IBEX -1.3%

The ECB didn't help the situation with a hawkish shift (despite Lagarde's insistence there was no change) but there's a broad negative tone in markets with US equities now at the lows of the day.