The week is ending on a soft note. All 3 major indices are closing lower on the day with the NASDAQ down over 2%. The Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks fell by -2.17%.

The declines in the Dow industrial average today tipped its fortunes for the week into negative territory but only barely.

For the week, the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ close lower for the 1st time in 5 trading weeks. The declines for the week showed:

Dow -0.1%

S&P -1.2%

NASDAQ -2.62%

For the trading day:

Dow industrial average fell -292.3 points or -0.86% at 33706.73

S&P index fell -55.24 points or -1.29% at 4228.49

NASDAQ index fell -260.12 points or -2.01% at 12705.23

Russell 2000 fell 43.38 points or -2.17% at 1957.34.