Coming up at 8.30 am US Eastern time today, July retail sales data from the US:

Preview comments from Bank of America, looking for a solid beat. Bolding is mine:

We expect a robust retail sales report for July

Over the last two trading days, BofA Global Research analysts have published 12 notes on July card data.

Total card spending per household (HH), as measured by BAC aggregated credit and debit cards, was up 0.1% year-over-year (y/y) in July.

Card spending per HH rose by a solid 0.7% month-over-month (m/m) on a seasonally-adjusted (SA) basis.

We forecast above-consensus increases of 0.7% and 0.6% in the Census Bureau's July figures for retail sales ex-autos and the core control group (retail sales ex autos, gas. building materials and restaurants) respectively.

BoA add further that they expect to see "Discount apparel spend up and accelerating".

More: