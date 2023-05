A survey conducted by Accountants BDO has found that nearly 50% of medium-sized British companies plan to delay investment plans due to last month's rise in corporation tax. The headline rate rose to 25% in April from 19% in the year prior.

46% of businesses surveyed with a turnover of between 10 million and 300 million pounds reported that the rise in corporation tax would delay investment

39% said it would slow hiring or lead to job losses

