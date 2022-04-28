Amazon reported an unexpected loss of $-7.56 versus an expected gain of $8.36. The Rivianan impact seems to be more than expectations.

  • Revenues though came in about as expected at 116.4 billion versus expectations of 116.3 billion
  • Expectations for next quarter revenue of $116 billion to -$121 billion versus streets estimate of $125 million
  • AWS grows at 37% year-over-year
  • Subscription services revenue $8.4 billion versus $8.6 billion estimate
  • AMZN stock is currently down around -7.7%

Intel  earnings  :

  • EPS of $0.87 versus expectations of $0.81
  • Revenues came in at 18.4 billion versus 18.3 billion expected
  • Reaffirms fiscal year revenue guidance, but Q2 guidance was weaker
  • Intel stock is currently down over -5%

Robinhood earnings

  • EPS $-0.45 versus $-0.36 estimate
  • Revenues 299 million versus $356 million estimate
  • Active users down 8%
  • The stock is down 8%

Roku

  • EPS loses -$0.19 versus $0.18 estimate
  • Revenues $734 million versus $718 million estimate
  • Roku stock is trading above and below unchanged

Overall, whereas yesterday's earnings led to increases in stock prices after hours, the earnings today are leading to lower prices.

The granddaddy of them all, Apple, has yet to release. Apple share are down about -0.62% in after hours trading at $163 Apple after a 4.52% gain today.

In the US stock market today, the major indices all closed sharply higher:

  • The Dow rose 614.46 points or 1.85% at 33916.40
  • S&P rose 103.52 points ro 2.47% at 4287.49
  • Nasdaq rose 382.60 points or 3.06% at 12871.54
  • Russell 2000 rose 33.90 points or 1.80% at 1917.94