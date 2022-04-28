Amazon reported an unexpected loss of $-7.56 versus an expected gain of $8.36. The Rivianan impact seems to be more than expectations.

Revenues though came in about as expected at 116.4 billion versus expectations of 116.3 billion

Expectations for next quarter revenue of $116 billion to -$121 billion versus streets estimate of $125 million

AWS grows at 37% year-over-year

Subscription services revenue $8.4 billion versus $8.6 billion estimate

AMZN stock is currently down around -7.7%

Intel earnings Earnings A company's earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company's financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share prices, while unexpectedly bad earnings can risk declines in share prices. Using Earnings to Better Inform Investment DecisionsMany analysts also use other measures such as earnings per share (EPS) as a way to compare the earnings of multiple companies.EPS is calculated by the remaining earnings leftover for shareholders, divided by the number of shares outstanding. This is a more fine-tuned measure for investors and analysts given each company has a different number of shares owned by the public.Only comparing companies' existing earnings does not accurately indicate how much money each company has for each of its shares over a specific period.As a result, EPS is routinely used to make better-informed comparisons and forecasts.In the US, all companies are obligated to report quarterly earnings to the public, which informs on the state of any publicly traded company. These events are very monitored and important, especially for large corporations.In addition, several companies are used as barometers for the state of the overall market or US economy, lending further weight to these metrics.Ultimately, earnings are an integral element of the US stock market and ensure companies disclose their financials in ways that do not leave investors or the public in the dark. Read this Term:

EPS of $0.87 versus expectations of $0.81

Revenues came in at 18.4 billion versus 18.3 billion expected

Reaffirms fiscal year revenue guidance, but Q2 guidance was weaker

Intel stock is currently down over -5%

Robinhood earnings

EPS $-0.45 versus $-0.36 estimate

Revenues 299 million versus $356 million estimate

Active users down 8%

The stock is down 8%

Roku

EPS loses -$0.19 versus $0.18 estimate

Revenues $734 million versus $718 million estimate

Roku stock is trading above and below unchanged

Overall, whereas yesterday's earnings led to increases in stock prices after hours, the earnings today are leading to lower prices.

The granddaddy of them all, Apple, has yet to release. Apple share are down about -0.62% in after hours trading at $163 Apple after a 4.52% gain today.

In the US stock market today, the major indices all closed sharply higher:

The Dow rose 614.46 points or 1.85% at 33916.40

S&P rose 103.52 points ro 2.47% at 4287.49

Nasdaq rose 382.60 points or 3.06% at 12871.54

Russell 2000 rose 33.90 points or 1.80% at 1917.94