With Paypal yesterday and Meta today, two big names have taken a big fall - like > 25% fall in one day after earnings and guidance disappointments.

After the close, Amazon will not only be one of the last big cap names to report (the last of the FAANG), but it will also represent the broader "market" as IT wrestles with up or down from here (i.e., do we go back below the January lows)?.

For Amazon, the market is expecting:

EPS of $3.65 (from $14.09 per share last year)

Revenues: $137.56B

AWS: $17.37B

So far this earning season Netflix and Facebook have disappointed while Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet did alright. Amazon either knots the score at 3-3 or gives the nod to the winners.

What we do know is Amazon will have not escaped the higher cost from labor, nor slow down from supply constraints. However, they also got a boost early on from more online orders being made as a result of the pandemic, but those days are behind them now.

CEO Andy Jassy had warned that Amazon costs would increase by several billion dollars because of pandemic and employment headwinds. He also said that operating profit could be as little as zero.

Guidance will also be watched closely

Q1 EPS is expected at $9.65/$50.52 for the year.

Q1 Rev at 120.11B/551.4B for the year

Amazon shares today are tumbling over 7% to $2792 currently. The low for the year reached $2707.04 on June 24. That was just above the 50% retracement of the move up from the March 2020 pandemic low at $2699.

With the price close to that key level, if the price should fall off that wall, and we are likely to have another big fall not only for that stock, but also the "market".

Amazon sits on the edge of the wall

PS the Nasdaq is down -508 points going into the close. That is a -3.53% decline on the day.