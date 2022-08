There are two of major earnings after the close, AMD and Paypal

Estimates for AMD:

EPS $1.03

Revenue 6.53B

EPS Guidance Q3 $1.10

EPS FY $4.39

Revenue Guidance Q3 $6.83B

Revenue Guidance FY 2022 $26.2B

Estimates for Paypal

EPS $0.86

revenues $6.78 billion

EPS guidance Q3 $0.96

EPS FY $3.83

Revenue guidance Q3 7.03B

Revenue guidance FY 2022 $28.19B

Starbucks is also expected to report

EPS $0.75

Revenues $8.11 billion