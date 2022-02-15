Info via Reuters:

Total output in the major U.S. shale oil basins will rise 109,000 bpd to 8.707 million bpd in March, the most since March 2020

There is much more detail at that link above. Its not all good news though:

productivity in the biggest oil and gas basins has declined since hitting records of new oil well production per rig of 1,546 bpd in December 2020 in the Permian and new gas well production per rig of 33.3 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) in March 2021 in Appalachia. In March, EIA expects new oil well production per rig will drop to 1,178 bpd in the Permian, the lowest since August 2020,

Oil update: