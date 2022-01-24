For US football fans, the playoff games over the weekend were a dream. All were decided by a last second field goal or a touchdown in overtime.

One game I gave up on, had Tampa Bay Buccaneers come back from being down 27-3, only to tie the game with 42 seconds left. Defeat was snatched from the jaws of victory, however, when Los Angeles Rams drove down the field and kicked a 30 yard field goal with 0:00 on the clock.

Another game saw Kansas City Chiefs fall behind 36-33 to the Buffalo Bills with only 13 seconds left. However, they too drove down the field on two plays that covered 44 yards. That put them in position to try a 49 yard field goal on the last play of the game. The kick was good and the Chiefs went on to win in overtime.

Today in the US stock market, it was apropos to have a fantastic finish as well.

The major indices were all down "by multiple touchdowns" (or the equivalent). At the lows,

The Dow was down -1115.04 points or -3.25%

The S&P was down -176.39 points or -4.01%

The NASDAQ was down -674.2 points or -4.9%

Each of those major indices came roaring back and closed higher on the day.

Dow industrial average rose 99.11 points or 0.29% at 34364.51

S&P rose 12.19 points or 0.28% at 4410.14

NASDAQ index rose 86.22 points or 0.63% at 13855.14

The Russell 2000 also rose. It increased 45.59 points or 2.29% at 2033.511. At the low, the Russell 2000 traded at 1931.43.

So there were some fantastic finishes in the NFL playoffs and some fantastic finishes in the major US indices.

I look forward to tomorrow's games.