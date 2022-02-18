The US stock trading is off and running with the major indices are trading mixed in early trading.
The Dow is lower. The S&P is near unchanged the NASDAQ is up marginally
The snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average -36.96 points or -0.11%
- S&P index up 6.25 points or 0.14% at 4386.51
- NASDAQ index +23.49 points or +0.17% at 13740.21
- Russell 2000-6.62 points or -0.33% at 2021.46
In other markets,
- Spot gold is trading down $2.64 or -0.14% at $1895.71
- crude oil is trading at $87.78. That's down $2.26 or -2.51%
- bitcoin is trading at $40,462 steady versus earlier levels.
- The two year yield is trading at 1.465% which is down from its high of 1.507%
- 10 year yield is at 1.937%. Down from 1.995% at