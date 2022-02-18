The US stock trading is off and running with the major indices are trading mixed in early trading.

The Dow is lower. The S&P is near unchanged the NASDAQ is up marginally

The snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -36.96 points or -0.11%

S&P index up 6.25 points or 0.14% at 4386.51

NASDAQ index +23.49 points or +0.17% at 13740.21

index +23.49 points or +0.17% at 13740.21 Russell 2000-6.62 points or -0.33% at 2021.46

In other markets,

Spot gold is trading down $2.64 or -0.14% at $1895.71

crude oil is trading at $87.78. That's down $2.26 or -2.51%

bitcoin is trading at $40,462 steady versus earlier levels.

The two year yield is trading at 1.465% which is down from its high of 1.507%

10 year yield is at 1.937%. Down from 1.995% at