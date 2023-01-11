The yen and Swiss franc are weakening today but aside from that, the FX market is in a bit of a slumber.

The market is waiting for tomorrow's US CPI report and until there, there isn't much to pass the time. There's no economic data on the calendar today save for the weekly EIA oil inventory numbers. On top of that, there are no scheduled Fed speakers (though I'm sure Bullard is calling over to CNBC right now).

I'll be keeping a close eye on bonds to set the tone. Yesterday's 10 bps jump in yields bled into some risk aversion and USD buying but today half that has been given back.