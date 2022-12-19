The major US indices are ending lower for the fourth consecutive day. The declines are led by the NASDAQ index which fell by -1.49%. The small-cap Russell index also was lower declining by -1.41%. The final numbers for the day are showing:

Some of the bigger decliners today included:

  • Disney, -4.79%
  • Meta-, -4.14%
  • Game Stop -4.13%
  • AirBNB, -4.06%
  • Chewy -4.01%
  • Uber -3.87%
  • Chipotle -3.76%

Some winners today included:

  • Wells Fargo +1.51%
  • Bank of America +1.14%
  • First Solar, +1.09%
  • Exxon +0.91%
  • Chevron +0.65%
  • Tencent, +0.62%
  • J.P. Morgan +0.58%
  • Salesforce, +0.57%