US treasury yields have continued to push higher, printing a new 2024 high (also highest since November last year).

As commodities stay supported, and as expectations of a higher-for-longer Fed continues to build, it makes sense why yields are pushing higher.

The divergence between yields and the USD, and gold and yields is a bit confusing.

The main event for the week ahead is US CPI coming up on Wednesday. With growing expectations of a re-acceleration in inflation, a big surprise miss would arguably be the most exciting opportunity to trade this week.