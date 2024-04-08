Hope everyone had a great weekend and is ready to get stuck into the new week.

Let's start with a quick look across the week ahead.

Before we start with the calendar, it goes without saying that the geopolitical situation will be in focus this week as well.

Today (8 April) is a bit of a snoozer, but we have SNB's Jordan up a bit later (see central bank schedule at the bottom).

CALENDAR MONDAY (8 APRIL 2024)

Tuesday (9 April) doesn't look much better in terms of risk events.

We have some business confidence data for Australia and NFIB for the US but nothing too important to get excited about.

CALENDAR TUESDAY (9 APRIL 2024)

Wednesday (10 April) will be a busy one. We start the day off with the RBNZ policy decision during the Asia-Pac session, and then things heat up nicely in the early US session with US CPI and the BoC policy decision.

CALENDAR WEDNESDAY (10 APRIL 2024)

Thursday (11 April) is also a busy day with US CPI during the Asia-Pac session, followed by the ECB policy decision during the EU session, and then jobless claims and US PPI during the early US session.

CALENDAR THURSDAY (11 APRIL 2024)

Friday (12 April) not that exciting but we have Chinese trade data during Asia-Pac, UK growth data nice and early in the EU session, and then University of Michigan sentiment data out during the early US session.

CALENDAR FRIDAY (12 APRIL 2024)

Below is a list of central bank speakers this week, but keep in mind this list could get amended throughout the week.

Central Bank Speak Calendar (8-12 April 2024)

