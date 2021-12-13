New York state has a broad vaccine mandate for health care workers that doesn't offer exemptions for religious reasons.

Opponents took that to the Supreme Court, saying there should be religious exemption. The Supreme Court declined to block the mandate in a sign that it will be tough for anti-vaxxers to win in the highest court.

There were 3 dissents: Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch.

There will no doubt be many vaccine questions to come. As for the broader implications, I tend to think this only further divides the US, though that doesn't seem to stop its economic prowess.