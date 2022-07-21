A snippet from ANZ's rundown, this on gold:

Gold managed to erase earlier losses to end higher after the ECB raised rates by 50bps.

The subsequent rally in the EUR against the USD helped boost investor appetite.

Demand for safe haven assets was also stronger as the Italian political crisis worsened.

Fresh elections are coming up in Italy, I wonder if there will be a further tailwind for gold out of Italy in the lead up? That final candle (below) looks like a heads up for some consolidation at least.