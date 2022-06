RBA governor Lowe earlier made mention that the central bank is likely to debate between 25 bps or 50 bps rate hikes at the next meeting and that Australians should be prepared for further rate hikes down the road. That reinforces ANZ's view of a 50 bps rate hike in July and then 25 bps rate hikes in August, September, October, and November to follow.

