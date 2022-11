The joint statement echoes what we saw from the G20 in Indonesia earlier this week, which was signed off by China president Xi Jinping. At the time, one wonders whether or not that signals a change in stance by China towards Russia but the headline above is perhaps meant to reflect a more accurate picture of Xi's position. With the G20, one can understand that a show of unity is very much needed towards the Russia-Ukraine situation but with APEC, China is the boss.

