Apple has stopped selling all equipment on its online store in Russia.

That is a big one that hits the consumer square in the nose, not that Putin likely cares. Nevertheless, the economic actions, along with the morale of the troops could cause an unraveling grand plan from the Russian President.

PS. Nike has just announced that they too will close there online store as the economic pressure continues in Russia.

PSS. Harley-Davidson suspends Russia operations and bike shipments