Shares of Apple are trading at a new all-time high today. The high price reached $186.49 which took out the high price from June 6 at $184.93. That high from June 6, took out the January 2022 high price at $182.87. The low price from Apple in 2023 was on the 1st trading day of the year at $124.15

Microsoft has reached a high today of $349.35. That is just shy of the November 22, 2021, high price of $349.99.

Nvidia has now turned positive after trading negative for most of the trading day. At session lows, the price of Nvidia was down $-8.50. The high price in the last hour of trading has reached $432.89. Yesterday the price extended above the May 30 high price at $419.38 making a new all-time high. Close positive today and it's another new all-time high.

The NASDAQ index is up 183.01.34 percent 13808. The high price today reached the highest level since April 8, 2022

The S&P index is now comfortably above the 4400 level at 4431.48. That is the highest level since April 22, 2022.

The Dow Industrial Average which has applied to the broader indices is now trading to a new 2023 high at 34488.98. The December 2022 high price reached 34712.28. Moving above that level and the Dow Industrial Average is trading at its highest level since April 2022.

Adobe earnings after the close. Shares are currently up around $14 or 2.92% of $493.53. The price is trading at the highest level since February 2022.