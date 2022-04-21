Prior was +27.4

New orders 17.8 versus 25.8 last month

Employment 41.4 versus 38.9 last month

Six month capex 19.9 vs 24.8 last month

Six month outlook 8.2 vs 22.7 last month

Prices paid 84.6 versus 81.0 last month (highest since 1979)

Average workweek 20.8 versus 21.4 last month

Prices received 55.0 versus 54.4 last month

Unfilled orders 5.7 versus 21.0 last month

Delivery times 17.9 versus 39.7 last month

Inventories 11.9 vs 0.5 last month

Full report

The prices paid index continues to rise despite some moderation in gasoline prices in the month, with wage rises a major potential inflation problem. In a special question, firms were asked about changes in wages and compensation over the past three months as well as their updated expectations for changes in various input and labor costs for the coming year. Eighty percent of the firms indicated wages and compensation costs had increased over the past three months, 20 percent reported no change, and none reported decreases.

Digging deeper into the report, there are signs of improving supply chains with unfilled orders and delivery times falling rapidly while inventories improve.