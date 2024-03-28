The good news is that Japan and mainland China are open on Friday, 29 March 2024.

New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore are closed.

The UK and Europe will be closed.

US markets will be closed on Friday also, stock exchanges, futures and physical bond trading. US bond trading hours are set by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). SIFMA is recommending the US Bond market to be closed that day. So it is.

Do note that Friday will bring comments from Federal Reserve Chair Powell. He will be speaking at a San Fransico Federal Reserve branch event:

at 8.30 am PDT, which is 11.30 am US Eastern time

And, of course, major data is due to be released (1230 GMT, 0830 US Eastern time) the Fed's preferred inflation measure, PCE: