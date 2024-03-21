We had the long-awaited policy pivot to tightening from the Bank of Japan on Tuesday. Now we await the next move higher in rates, which, IMO, is going to take until near the end of this year. Perhaps faster inflation will bring the date closer though. We get the first national inflation data reading since Tuesday's pivot today, February CPI.

