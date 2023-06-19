Asian shares fell on Monday, consolidating gains after their best weekly run in five months, while investors looked ahead to China's rate decision and U.S. Federal Reserve Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the Read this Term Chair Jerome Powell's testimonies for clues on the path ahead.

FULL NOTE

🔹 Nikkei slides, yen at 7-mth low after BOJ BOJ The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with Read this Term meeting

🔹 China expected to cut rates after growth disappoints

🔹 U.S. closed for holiday, awaits Powell's testimonies

🔹 BOE set to hike rates by 25bps on Thursday, oil slumps

Europe is set to extend the decline when markets there open, with pan-regional Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 0.7%. U.S. markets are closed for the Juneteenth holiday, with Wall Street futures mostly flat in Asia.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slumped 0.8% on Monday, after hitting a four-month high the previous session and finishing up 3% for the week, the best since January.

Japan's Nikkei tumbled 1.3%, having clinched a three-decade top on Friday, buoyed by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) leaving its ultra-easy policy setting unchanged, which sent the yen to a 7-month low against the U.S. dollar