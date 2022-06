Today's durable goods orders report was stronger than expected and that helped lift the Atlanta Fed GDP tracker out of negative territory.

"After recent releases from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the National Association of Realtors, and the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of second-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from -9.0 percent to -8.1 percent," the report said.

Q2 wraps up this week but we're still a long ways away from reliable Q2 data.