The AUD (blue) is still the strongest on the session (closely followed by the NZD).

Both benefitting from the recent strength we've seen in commodities.

The CHF (green) is the clear underperformer after the miss in Swiss CPI earlier in the session.

FX strength (4 April 2024)

The interesting divergence between US yields and the dollar continues with yields staying relatively close to recent highs but the dollar continues to lose ground.