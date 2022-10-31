The Reserve Bank of Australia meet today. The statement is due at 0330 GMT on Tuesday, 1 November 2022.
There will be reduced liquidity in Australia today. It's a holiday in Melbourne and it'll be unofficially, and very widely, observed in Sydney. Its for a horse race, The Melbourne Cup.
