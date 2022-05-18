As bad as the price action is for stocks, it's not that bad in FX.

AUD/USD is down 53 pips to 0.6977. That's better than you'd expect with the S&P 500 down 3.8% and sitting at a session low.

Unfortunately, the latest leg down in AUD/USD opens up some downside with minimal support below.

Notably, a close below 0.6972 would trace out an outside day on the chart.

Another chart to note is AUD/JPY. It's down a more-notable 151 pips today to 89.41. Technically, this looks like a failed retest of the neckline of a head-and-shoulders top. The measured target is 86.00.