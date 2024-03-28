AUD/USD daily chart

With the retreat today, the pair is down to its lowest since 6 March with price just under 0.6500 now. Sellers remain in control, having kept a defense of the 200-day moving average (blue line) earlier this week. But all eyes now will be on the swing region around 0.6485-90, before looking to the February lows of 0.6442-46 next.

As we approach month-end and quarter-end, the dollar is staying supported so far. That is not to say that this is the trend for this month-end and quarter-end. However, just remember that the dollar was checked back earlier this week. And it is now responding in kind by holding on to the key technical levels called into question.

The only factor working in favour of the aussie now is that at least stocks are still in a positive mood this week. But we'll see if that is enough to help arrest any stronger downside momentum in AUD/USD going into the Easter break.